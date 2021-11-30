369,714 Shares in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp purchased a new position in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 369,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,130,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aemetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aemetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aemetis by 13,901.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 840,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,598,000 after purchasing an additional 834,067 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aemetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,540,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Aemetis by 780.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 543,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 481,477 shares in the last quarter. 47.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

In related news, Director John R. Block sold 14,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $202,283.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 8,548 shares of Aemetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $120,355.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 140,921 shares of company stock worth $2,561,450 in the last 90 days. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMTX stock opened at $18.37 on Tuesday. Aemetis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $27.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day moving average is $13.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.82 million, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of -0.34.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aemetis, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Aemetis Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

