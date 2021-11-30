376 Shares in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chatham Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 170.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,656,000 after purchasing an additional 20,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CACC. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $460.80.

In other Credit Acceptance news, CEO Kenneth Booth sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 32,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.46, for a total transaction of $21,010,508.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,476 shares of company stock worth $47,864,847. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Credit Acceptance stock opened at $639.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $628.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $544.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 21.99 and a current ratio of 21.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.17. Credit Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $292.46 and a fifty-two week high of $703.27.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.45 by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.37 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 49.29% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 51.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.