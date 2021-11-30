$4.46 Billion in Sales Expected for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) will announce sales of $4.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.36 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.55 billion. DISH Network posted sales of $4.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full-year sales of $17.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.82 billion to $17.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $17.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.89 billion to $19.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.25. 5,401,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,118,612. DISH Network has a 1 year low of $28.53 and a 1 year high of $47.05. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,214,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,759,000 after acquiring an additional 317,551 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,557,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,446,000 after purchasing an additional 71,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,885,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,712,000 after purchasing an additional 100,384 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 4,382,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,169,000 after purchasing an additional 812,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,342,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,526,000 after purchasing an additional 259,697 shares during the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DISH Network (DISH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH)

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.