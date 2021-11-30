$4.46 Billion in Sales Expected for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) will announce sales of $4.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.36 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.55 billion. DISH Network posted sales of $4.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full-year sales of $17.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.82 billion to $17.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $17.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.89 billion to $19.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DISH Network.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.25. 5,401,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,118,612. DISH Network has a 1 year low of $28.53 and a 1 year high of $47.05. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,214,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,759,000 after acquiring an additional 317,551 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,557,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,446,000 after purchasing an additional 71,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,885,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,712,000 after purchasing an additional 100,384 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 4,382,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,169,000 after purchasing an additional 812,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,342,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,526,000 after purchasing an additional 259,697 shares during the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DISH Network (DISH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.