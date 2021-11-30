$434.60 Million in Sales Expected for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) will announce $434.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $439.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $431.69 million. CDK Global reported sales of $406.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. CDK Global had a net margin of 61.80% and a return on equity of 119.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $62,163.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CDK Global by 1.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CDK Global by 0.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 29,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in CDK Global by 0.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 5.7% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 4.0% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDK Global stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.49. 905,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.28. CDK Global has a 12 month low of $39.08 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.02%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

