4,470 Shares in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Bought by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 14,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

X has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

In related news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $259,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel stock opened at $23.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.73. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $14.13 and a twelve month high of $30.57.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.51. United States Steel had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 48.43%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was up 154.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.81%.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

