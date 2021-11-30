$47.04 Million in Sales Expected for Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) will post sales of $47.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Camden National’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.07 million and the lowest is $47.00 million. Camden National reported sales of $49.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden National will report full year sales of $185.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $185.35 million to $186.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $186.91 million, with estimates ranging from $184.51 million to $189.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Camden National had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 35.38%. The business had revenue of $45.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CAC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ CAC opened at $46.22 on Tuesday. Camden National has a one year low of $34.33 and a one year high of $50.94. The firm has a market cap of $686.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is 30.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dean Capital Management acquired a new stake in Camden National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,287,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Camden National by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 52,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Camden National by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Camden National by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Camden National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

About Camden National

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

