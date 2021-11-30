$49.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) will announce $49.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $48.22 billion and the highest is $50.68 billion. Costco Wholesale posted sales of $43.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full-year sales of $214.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $211.59 billion to $217.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $230.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $224.30 billion to $234.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COST. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.23.

Shares of COST traded up $8.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $554.88. 2,918,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,182,175. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $487.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $442.31. The company has a market cap of $245.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $560.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $580,575,000 after acquiring an additional 97,511 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 30.8% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,931,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.9% during the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

