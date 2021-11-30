4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS) Short Interest Update

4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 55.2% from the October 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBPS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 4D pharma by 176.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in shares of 4D pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,089,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of 4D pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 4D pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 1.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LBPS traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $6.23. 25,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,314. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.96. 4D pharma has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $15.50.

4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company develops therapeutic candidates, such as MRx0518; MRx-4DP000 for the treatment of asthma and COVID-19; MRx0029 the treatment of central nervous system disorders; Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome; and Thetanix for pediatric crohn's disease.

