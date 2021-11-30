$5.04 Billion in Sales Expected for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) This Quarter

Analysts expect that CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) will report sales of $5.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for CDW’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.94 billion and the highest is $5.13 billion. CDW posted sales of $4.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDW will report full-year sales of $20.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.23 billion to $20.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $22.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.02 billion to $23.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

CDW stock opened at $194.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. CDW has a twelve month low of $125.46 and a twelve month high of $203.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.09%.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $608,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 10,200 shares of company stock worth $1,910,358 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CDW by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,370,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $938,023,000 after purchasing an additional 66,498 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in CDW by 0.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,831,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $879,417,000 after purchasing an additional 40,798 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in CDW during the second quarter worth $634,934,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in CDW by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,619,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $658,857,000 after purchasing an additional 94,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 5.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $455,187,000 after purchasing an additional 134,384 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

