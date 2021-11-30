50,282 Shares in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 50,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMKR. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in EMCORE by 3.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in EMCORE by 6.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after acquiring an additional 72,878 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EMCORE in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in EMCORE in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in EMCORE by 190.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 116,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EMKR opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.59 and its 200-day moving average is $8.30. EMCORE Co. has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $10.87. The firm has a market cap of $278.11 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of EMCORE from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It offers catv broadband transport and access; lasers and components; chip level devices; satellite RF fiber optic transport; wireless/distributed antenn systems; microwave components; fiber optics gyros, sensors, and navigation systems.

