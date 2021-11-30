50,852 Shares in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,852 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,511,000 after buying an additional 49,424 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 182,351 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 28,773 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 264,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 36,425 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock stock opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $10.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average of $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.237 dividend. This is a boost from Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s dividend payout ratio is 101.01%.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Profile

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

