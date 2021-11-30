54,870 Shares in Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 54,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Clene by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clene by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Clene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Clene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Clene in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Clene from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.92.

Shares of Clene stock opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. Clene Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $17.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 13.54 and a quick ratio of 13.53.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.62. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clene Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Clene

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

