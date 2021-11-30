$572.75 Million in Sales Expected for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to announce $572.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $563.50 million to $582.00 million. Genesco posted sales of $479.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesco will report full year sales of $2.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $555.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.36 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

In related news, CFO Thomas George bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.96 per share, for a total transaction of $100,728.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,728. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $117,338.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Genesco by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genesco by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Genesco by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Genesco by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Genesco by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GCO traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,039. The company has a market capitalization of $956.61 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.62. Genesco has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $73.72.

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

