59,023 Shares in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 59,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAPS. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,308,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,587,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,708,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,716,000. Finally, Tarsadia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,930,000. 56.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM Technology stock opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. WM Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.12.

Several research analysts have commented on MAPS shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of WM Technology in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WM Technology in a report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of WM Technology from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

About WM Technology

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

