$63.10 Million in Sales Expected for Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to post sales of $63.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $68.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.90 million. Radius Health posted sales of $62.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full-year sales of $227.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $224.40 million to $233.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $285.99 million, with estimates ranging from $255.59 million to $315.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.20). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RDUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Radius Health from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Radius Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Radius Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

Radius Health stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.50. 17,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,359. The company has a market cap of $781.14 million, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.22. Radius Health has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $26.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.66.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,295,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $1,842,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDUS. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Radius Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Radius Health during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Radius Health by 319.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Radius Health by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Radius Health during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

