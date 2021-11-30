679,803 Shares in MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 679,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in MediciNova by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in MediciNova by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MediciNova by 7.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 18,020 shares during the period. 17.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MediciNova alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MediciNova in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $167.73 million, a PE ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.82. MediciNova, Inc. has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $10.81.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV).

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.