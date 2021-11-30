$70.05 Million in Sales Expected for PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) to announce sales of $70.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $69.60 million and the highest is $70.50 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS will report full year sales of $288.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $285.10 million to $293.85 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $332.97 million, with estimates ranging from $310.60 million to $348.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PLAYSTUDIOS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on PLAYSTUDIOS from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.25 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.31.

NASDAQ:MYPS opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.61.

In other news, Director James Murren acquired 29,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $135,530.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at $13,356,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth about $8,446,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth about $7,420,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,392,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 874.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 519,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.88% of the company’s stock.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

