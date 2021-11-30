7,487 Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Bought by Samson Rock Capital LLP

Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,487 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000. Quanta Services accounts for about 0.5% of Samson Rock Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,766,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,337,426,000 after acquiring an additional 92,565 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,412,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $761,893,000 after buying an additional 249,086 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,625,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,180,000 after buying an additional 58,834 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Quanta Services by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,134,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,937,000 after buying an additional 72,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,370,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,151,000 after acquiring an additional 31,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $121.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.33. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.75 and a 12-month high of $124.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.73.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,598.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

