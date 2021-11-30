$820.30 Million in Sales Expected for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) will announce sales of $820.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Waters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $815.99 million to $826.20 million. Waters reported sales of $786.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waters will report full year sales of $2.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. The business had revenue of $659.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $340.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Waters by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAT traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $341.22. 415,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,686. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $225.82 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

