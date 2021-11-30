888’s (888) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

888 (LON:888)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 750 ($9.80) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 137.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on 888. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of 888 from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($9.01) target price on shares of 888 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of 888 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of 888 from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.80) target price on shares of 888 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 888 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 559.38 ($7.31).

888 opened at GBX 315.40 ($4.12) on Tuesday. 888 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 259 ($3.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 494 ($6.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 391.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 392.61. The company has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 98.69.

In other 888 news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn purchased 409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 403 ($5.27) per share, with a total value of £1,648.27 ($2,153.48). Also, insider Mark Summerfield acquired 265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 397 ($5.19) per share, with a total value of £1,052.05 ($1,374.51). Insiders purchased 34,674 shares of company stock valued at $13,904,032 over the last ninety days.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

