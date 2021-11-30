A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 655 ($8.56) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of A.G. BARR from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

BAG stock opened at GBX 529 ($6.91) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of £592.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83. A.G. BARR has a 12 month low of GBX 462.50 ($6.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 590 ($7.71). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 510.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 529.83.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from A.G. BARR’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, insider Zoe Howorth acquired 5,631 shares of A.G. BARR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 532 ($6.95) per share, for a total transaction of £29,956.92 ($39,138.91). Insiders bought 5,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,396 over the last 90 days.

About A.G. BARR

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

