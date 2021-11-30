Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stake Raised by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,004 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.4% of First Financial Corp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,211,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $819,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,461,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,858 shares of company stock valued at $6,011,502. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 8th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.94.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $128.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $226.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.86. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.32 and a 52 week high of $131.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

