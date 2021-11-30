Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Director Sarah M. Gallagher Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $391,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ANF stock opened at $37.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.26. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $48.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $905.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 23rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 347.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

ANF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.08.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

