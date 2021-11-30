Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.18.

ANF has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

In related news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $391,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $260,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 283,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,737,000 after purchasing an additional 12,957 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,422.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 606,919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $20,823,000 after buying an additional 567,066 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 22.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 102,790 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 18,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANF traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,845,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,724. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $48.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $905.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

