Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Amundi acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $836,581,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,619,980,000 after buying an additional 1,020,098 shares during the period. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV purchased a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,343,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $115,630,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN opened at $365.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.13. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $241.73 and a 52-week high of $374.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.73.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 42.40%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total transaction of $758,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.59.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

