ACENT Trading Down 22.6% Over Last 7 Days (ACE)

ACENT (CURRENCY:ACE) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 30th. Over the last week, ACENT has traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ACENT coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ACENT has a market capitalization of $13.40 million and approximately $3.67 million worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ACENT alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00044897 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00008120 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.67 or 0.00240130 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.00 or 0.00088958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011801 BTC.

ACENT Coin Profile

ACE is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,562,902 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

Buying and Selling ACENT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ACENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.