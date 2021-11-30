Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Shares Acquired by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Acme United worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Acme United by 183.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Acme United during the first quarter worth $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Acme United by 69.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Acme United during the second quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Acme United during the first quarter worth $220,000. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ACU opened at $35.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Acme United Co. has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $48.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Acme United had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 19.21%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

Acme United Corp. is engaged in the supply of cutting devices, measuring instruments, and safety products for school, home, office, hardware and industrial use. The firm offers its products under the brands Camillus, Clauss, Cuda, DMT Sharpeners, First Aid Only, Med-Nap, Pac-Kit, Physicianscare, Spill Magic, Westcott, Western, and First Aid Central.

