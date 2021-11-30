AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. AdaptHealth reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AdaptHealth.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $653.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.74 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business’s revenue was up 129.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AHCO shares. Truist decreased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

AHCO stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,760. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.19 and its 200-day moving average is $24.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. AdaptHealth has a 1 year low of $20.11 and a 1 year high of $41.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.02.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

