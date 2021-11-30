Adler Group (ETR:ADJ) PT Set at €12.00 by Barclays

Adler Group (ETR:ADJ) has been assigned a €12.00 ($13.64) price objective by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.89% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of Adler Group stock traded down €0.03 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €11.02 ($12.52). 402,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,857. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €12.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is €19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.10, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.41. Adler Group has a 52 week low of €9.03 ($10.26) and a 52 week high of €29.72 ($33.77).
About Adler Group
