Adler Group (ETR:ADJ) PT Set at €12.00 by Barclays

Adler Group (ETR:ADJ) has been assigned a €12.00 ($13.64) price objective by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Adler Group stock traded down €0.03 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €11.02 ($12.52). 402,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,857. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €12.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is €19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.10, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.41. Adler Group has a 52 week low of €9.03 ($10.26) and a 52 week high of €29.72 ($33.77).

About Adler Group

Adler Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

