Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, an increase of 234.0% from the October 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Adriatic Metals stock opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. Adriatic Metals has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.07.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adriatic Metals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Adriatic Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development business in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The company explores for zinc, lead, barite, gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

