AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 2.5% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 16.6% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 2.3% in the third quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 22,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,417,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 1.5% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 24,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,094,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 13,609 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,467,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.17.

HD opened at $406.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $363.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.48. The company has a market capitalization of $424.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $416.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

