AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 875 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLOT. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 62.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000.

FLOT opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.79. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

