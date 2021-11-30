AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 542.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,090 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $49.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.02. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

