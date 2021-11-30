AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 1,014 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $68,000.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $165.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.14 and a 200 day moving average of $159.33. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $136.02 and a 52 week high of $168.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

