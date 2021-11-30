AdvisorNet Financial Inc Reduces Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 140.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 54,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 31,674 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 21.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 48,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at about $427,000. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $78.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.80 and a 200 day moving average of $71.38. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $44.91 and a 52 week high of $81.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.19.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

