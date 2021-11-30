AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 1,740 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 184.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 96.7% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $103.19 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $75.44 and a 12-month high of $111.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.74.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

