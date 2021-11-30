AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 6,919 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,919 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. BTIG Research lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Medtronic from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.05.

Shares of MDT opened at $110.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.89. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $110.06 and a one year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $148.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

