AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) Short Interest Up 115.4% in November

AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 115.4% from the October 31st total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGBA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGBA Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGBA Acquisition in the third quarter worth $172,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in AGBA Acquisition by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 29,112 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in AGBA Acquisition by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 127,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 24,728 shares during the period. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in AGBA Acquisition by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 219,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGBA stock opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.82. AGBA Acquisition has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $11.08.

AGBA Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

