Agrello 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $8,212.00 (DLT)

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 30th. Agrello has a market cap of $545,770.13 and approximately $8,212.00 worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Agrello has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. One Agrello coin can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00045022 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00008102 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.48 or 0.00237141 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.10 or 0.00088791 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011773 BTC.

Agrello Coin Profile

Agrello (CRYPTO:DLT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 coins and its circulating supply is 105,335,765 coins. The official website for Agrello is www.agrello.id . The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Agrello has developed an AI powered interface, that allows users to easily create and manage smart-contract-based agreements which are legally binding, just like traditional contracts. The platform provides a graphical interface, templates and wizards, allowing the user to draft legally-binding multi-party contracts with just a few clicks. “

Agrello Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agrello directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Agrello should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Agrello using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

