AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.07

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.07 and last traded at $7.02, with a volume of 9844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AiHuiShou International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RERE. Barings LLC bought a new position in AiHuiShou International in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,415,000. Tiger Pacific Capital LP bought a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International during the 2nd quarter worth $27,278,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International during the 2nd quarter worth $26,163,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International during the 2nd quarter worth $7,849,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International during the 2nd quarter worth $7,476,000. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE)

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

