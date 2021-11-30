Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Rating Lowered to Reduce at HSBC

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AFLYY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air France-KLM has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AFLYY opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.97. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.55. Air France-KLM has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $6.88.

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

