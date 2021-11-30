Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $9,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD opened at $291.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $286.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.56%.

In related news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total value of $99,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.00.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

