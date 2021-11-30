Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of AIXXF stock opened at $20.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average of $25.37. Aixtron has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $31.17.

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

