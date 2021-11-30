Akroma (AKA) Trading 116.5% Higher Over Last Week

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded up 83.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Akroma has a market cap of $143,065.01 and $884.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Akroma has traded 116.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Akroma coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,654.61 or 0.08097836 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.67 or 0.00084676 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

Akroma (AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Akroma is akroma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Akroma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.