Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Short Interest Up 393.5% in November

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,800 shares, a growth of 393.5% from the October 31st total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

AKZOY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Akzo Nobel stock opened at $35.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.60 and its 200 day moving average is $40.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Akzo Nobel has a 52-week low of $33.46 and a 52-week high of $44.14.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.7818 per share. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Akzo Nobel’s payout ratio is 14.53%.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.