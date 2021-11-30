Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ALK. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.70.

ALK stock opened at $49.45 on Monday. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $74.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 309.06 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.69 and its 200-day moving average is $59.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.59%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $278,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $100,860.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,050 shares of company stock worth $1,040,298. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $748,000. swisspartners Advisors Ltd increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 115,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after buying an additional 26,910 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,065,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 12,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 20,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

