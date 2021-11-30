Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Acquired by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 168.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 43.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Albemarle by 360.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total transaction of $10,044,155.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total value of $325,893.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,761,168.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,881 shares of company stock worth $11,182,002 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALB opened at $275.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $130.76 and a one year high of $291.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.54%.

ALB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Cowen raised their price target on Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.15.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

