Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $20,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,037.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,251,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,696 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 72.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,554,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,159 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 56.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,341,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,062,000 after acquiring an additional 845,501 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,951,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,993,946,000 after acquiring an additional 799,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.2% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,418,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,020,000 after acquiring an additional 763,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.83.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $205.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.37 and a 12 month high of $211.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.52 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 46.78% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

