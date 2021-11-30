Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) and Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Critical Review

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) and Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

This table compares Algoma Steel Group and Commercial Metals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Algoma Steel Group N/A N/A $230,000.00 N/A N/A Commercial Metals $6.73 billion 0.58 $412.86 million $3.39 9.44

Commercial Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Algoma Steel Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Algoma Steel Group and Commercial Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Algoma Steel Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Commercial Metals 1 6 1 0 2.00

Commercial Metals has a consensus price target of $30.89, indicating a potential downside of 3.50%. Given Commercial Metals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Commercial Metals is more favorable than Algoma Steel Group.

Profitability

This table compares Algoma Steel Group and Commercial Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Algoma Steel Group N/A N/A N/A Commercial Metals 6.14% 20.53% 10.07%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.6% of Algoma Steel Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of Commercial Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Commercial Metals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Commercial Metals beats Algoma Steel Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Algoma Steel Group

Legato Merger Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Algoma Steel Inc.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co. engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland. The company was founded by Moses Feldman in 1915 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.