Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.36

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$17.36 and last traded at C$17.42, with a volume of 317228 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.54.

AQN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. CSFB set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.57.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of C$11.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$665.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$586.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.424 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.01%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.